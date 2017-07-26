Get to Know Watershed’s #NextFromNashville Sunday Artists

The #NextFromNashville Stage at Watershed is where you’ll find Nashville’s hottest up and coming New Country acts! This year is going to be sizzling! Here’s the artists you need to know from Sunday’s line up!

2:30PM JACKIE LEE

Wow, this guy can saaaaaang’! Check out Jackie Lee’s Opry debut!

There's only one word to describe this performance… POWERFUL! 🙏 Don't miss @JackieLeeMusic tonight on the #Opry! pic.twitter.com/9zJnJXvSoK — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 26, 2017

3:20PM ADAM CRAIG

Adam Craig needs no introduction in these parts! We love our Tenino, Washington hometown boy! And we love his hit song “Just a Phase”!

4:20PM LANCO

Country-rock band LANCO — which stands for Lancaster & Company — were formed in 2013 by namesake and frontman Brandon Lancaster.

5:35PM DRAKE WHITE AND THE BIG FIRE

Not only can you see Drake White on the #NextFromNashville stage, we are bringing him to YOUR camp sight for a private acoustic concert! Imagine being the envy of every camper at Watershed!