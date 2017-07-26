Stream KMPS Commercial Free At Watershed:  Click here 

Get to Know Watershed’s #NextFromNashville Sunday Artists

July 26, 2017 10:43 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Adam Craig, Drake White, Jackie Lee, LANco, next from nashville, Watershed
Tara Thompson performs at Day 3 of the Watershed Music Festival 2016 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on July 31, 2016. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

The #NextFromNashville Stage at Watershed is where you’ll find Nashville’s hottest up and coming New Country acts! This year is going to be sizzling! Here’s the artists you need to know from Sunday’s line up!

2:30PM JACKIE LEE

Wow, this guy can saaaaaang’! Check out Jackie Lee’s Opry debut!

3:20PM ADAM CRAIG

Adam Craig needs no introduction in these parts! We love our Tenino, Washington hometown boy! And we love his hit song “Just a Phase”!

4:20PM LANCO

Country-rock band LANCO — which stands for Lancaster & Company — were formed in 2013 by namesake and frontman Brandon Lancaster.

5:35PM DRAKE WHITE AND THE BIG FIRE

Not only can you see Drake White on the #NextFromNashville stage, we are bringing him to YOUR camp sight for a private acoustic concert! Imagine being the envy of every camper at Watershed!

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live