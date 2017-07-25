Thomas Rhett Teases New Single, “Unforgettable”

Thomas Rhett is about to drop his brand new single “Unforgettable,” and it’s all about falling and staying in love.

7.28.17 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jul 23, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Rhett told The Tennessean he wrote the song on the bus while on tour recently.

“It’s basically just about reminding the girl that you’re with today, ‘Hey I remember every single detail,’” Rhett explained. “Of the night that we met, or the night that we fell in love. I remember what music was playing. I remember what you were wearing.”

We may not be able to hear the full song just yet, but we do know someone special is already a HUGE fan of the track.

“It’s one of [Rhett’s wife] Lauren’s favorite songs on the record, so it’s definitely Lauren approved,” Rhett says. “Which makes me feel a whole lot better about it.”

However, the singer warns you might want to keep the tissues close by when you hear the song.

“If you listen to it hardcore enough, you might tear up,” says Rhett.

The full song drops on July 28. Give the teaser a listen below.