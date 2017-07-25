Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 25th

1.

Fear not internet! Microsoft isn’t killing off its iconic Paint feature just yet. On Monday, the Internet went into overdrive after seeing Microsoft Paint in the ‘deprecated’ column of the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Many were quick to assume this meant Microsoft was killing off Paint. But, as it turns out, that’s not the case. Microsoft has confirmed in a blog post that Paint is “here to stay” and will be moving to the Windows Store, allowing fans of the classic doodling app to install the it wherever they want. (Read more from New York Times)

Children of the future will never know the joy of spending hours doing this on Microsoft Paint #MSpaint pic.twitter.com/IY6kDxPdc4 — Fiona (@McDoFi) July 24, 2017

A candid photo of me finding out MS Paint has been killed #RIPMSPaint pic.twitter.com/Ky0ppeyTuN — Mel Eshaghbeigi (@eshaghbeigi) July 24, 2017

2.

If Kid Rock running for a senate seat in Michigan is not surprising enough, a new study from Delphi Analytica shows the musician actually in the lead with a slight edge over incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow. Of those surveyed, 30% said they would vote for Rock, while 26% percent said they would vote for Stabenow. 44 % of respondents were still undecided this early on. At least one political was excited by the news. Texas Governor Greg Abbot tweeted the link writing: “IT’S HAPPENING! New poll has Kid Rock leading Debbie Stabenow. THIS will shake up Washington.” (Read more from Billboard)

3.

Justin Bieber fans are NOT happy after the singer canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour with just 15 shows left. “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” a rep for the singer said in a statement. “He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.” The singer later apologized, not giving any indication for the cancellation, saying “I love you guys. You guys are awesome,” Bieber told paparazzi on camera shortly after the announcement. “I’m sorry for anybody who feels, like, disappointed or betrayed…and have a blessed day.” (Read more from People)

4.

A dump truck carrying a load of dough began spilling over on Monday afternoon in Tacoma. Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova said heat caused the door to rise. “When you think you’ve seen it all … dough!” she tweeted. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on northbound I-5 from the S. 56th St. on-ramp, Bova said.