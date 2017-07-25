Luke Bryan Makes An 88-Year-Old Woman’s Dream Come True

July 25, 2017 7:54 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Concert, Luke Bryan, Kansas City, Fan, Dream

One 88-year-old country fan had an experience she won’t soon forget at Luke Bryan’s concert in Kansas City on Friday night (7/21).

Before Bryan took the stage at the packed Sprint Center, he met backstage with Frances Stanaway, an elderly woman who is battling a terminal illness.

Local news station KSHB-TV was there to capture Luke’s interaction with Frances, which included the 88-year-old grabbing the singer’s butt while they posed for a picture together.

And the size of her smile in the picture is a pretty good indication of how much fun she was having that night.

O my gosh I love this😂😂❤❤😍😍 lucky lady! #teamluke #lukebryan #hfetour

A post shared by 8/26/15&10/1/16😍😍 (@luke_bryan_fan_2013) on

