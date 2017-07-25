Get to Know Watershed’s #NextFromNashville Saturday Artists

The #NextFromNashville Stage at Watershed is where you’ll find Nashville’s hottest up and coming New Country acts! This year is going to be sizzling! Here’s the artists you need to know from Saturday’s line up!

2:15PM SMITHFIELD

You can download their newest single “When You’re Gone” that way you can sing along with they take the stage at Watershed!

These two have some smooth harmonies!

3:00PM WALKER MCGUIRE

Check out their new video “Til’ Tomorrow”…

Have you seen our new video for "Til Tomorrow", yet?! Check it out here: https://t.co/ngwo7DfyOT pic.twitter.com/zOjWYxxizR — Walker McGuire (@Walker_McGuire) April 11, 2017

Walker McGuire are on their radio tour where they stop by local stations to introduce themselves and play their new music.

.@Walker_McGuire is here in studio! Check them out performing one of their new songs #Lost! pic.twitter.com/zti5IdxK4r — KNIX Country (@knixcountry) July 24, 2017

3:50PM MORGAN WALLEN

You may know this guy’s debut single “The Way I Talk”. 941 KMPS has been playing this one for a while now.

He’s also on tour with Florida Georgia Line. This guy is HOT right now!

He just made his Opry debut too!

4:45PM STEVE MOAKLER

He just dropped a new single “Hometowns and Campgrounds”!

Pretty pumped for our next tour: https://t.co/kkLxHvsgq9

Let us know what you think! #hometowns17 pic.twitter.com/xB3609dDMr — Steve Moakler (@stevemoakler) July 24, 2017

Even when the power goes out, it doesn’t stop this guy!

Power went out in Knoxville last night… some of the most fun I've had in a while. ⚡️✨#highwayfindstour pic.twitter.com/OUeN27OtWA — Steve Moakler (@stevemoakler) April 6, 2017

5:50PM RYAN KINDER

His new video for “Close” just dropped!

Here’s 5 Things You Need to Know about Ryan Kinder!

You think you know @RyanKinder? Well, here are five more things that you probably didn't know about him! Watch: https://t.co/FbkN7fNLKt pic.twitter.com/7eyRLwPxDT — iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) July 21, 2017

New official music video is out NOW! #Close https://t.co/HxEyh2x70Y — Ryan Kinder (@RyanKinder) April 4, 2017

11:05PM LATE NIGHT W/ DEE JAY SILVER