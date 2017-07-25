Get to Know Watershed’s #NextFromNashville Saturday Artists

July 25, 2017 7:53 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Get to Know Watershed's #NextFromNashville "Saturday" Artists, morgan wallen, next from nashville, Ryan Kinder, Smithfield, Stage, walker mcguire, Watershed
Royal Bliss performs at Day 3 of the Watershed Music Festival 2016 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on July 31, 2016. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

The #NextFromNashville Stage at Watershed is where you’ll find Nashville’s hottest up and coming New Country acts! This year is going to be sizzling! Here’s the artists you need to know from Saturday’s line up!

2:15PM SMITHFIELD

You can download their newest single “When You’re Gone” that way you can sing along with they take the stage at Watershed!

These two have some smooth harmonies!

3:00PM WALKER MCGUIRE

Check out their new video “Til’ Tomorrow”…

Walker McGuire are on their radio tour where they stop by local stations to introduce themselves and play their new music.

3:50PM MORGAN WALLEN

You may know this guy’s debut single “The Way I Talk”. 941 KMPS has been playing this one for a while now.

He’s also on tour with Florida Georgia Line. This guy is HOT right now!

He just made his Opry debut too!

4:45PM STEVE MOAKLER

He just dropped a new single “Hometowns and Campgrounds”!

Even when the power goes out, it doesn’t stop this guy!

5:50PM RYAN KINDER

His new video for “Close” just dropped!

Here’s 5 Things You Need to Know about Ryan Kinder!

11:05PM LATE NIGHT W/ DEE JAY SILVER

More from DeAnna Lee
