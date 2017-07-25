Garth Brooks Offers To Pay Tuition After Helping With Gender Reveal

Garth Brooks is just the gift that keeps on giving!

Just last week, the singer offered to pay for a couple’s honeymoon in Hawaii. Fast forward to this week when Garth offered to pay college tuition for a couple’s unborn baby!

The generous offer was extended Friday, July 21 during his World Tour stop in Los Angeles at the Forum according to Wide Open Country.

A couple in the audience held up a sign asking Brooks to participate in the gender reveal for their unborn first child. They intended to name either a boy or a girl Brooks.

Brooks opened the envelope containing the ultrasound and announced that he had three of these at home…it was a GIRL!

Brooks even offers some parenting advice, saying that she’ll need to be reminded that “she doesn’t need a stinkin’ boy to tell her how cool she is.”

After getting emotional, Brooks told the couple, “If I am still alive when Brooks goes to college, we will pay for her college.”

The parents-to-be look shocked and extremely grateful. Amazing!