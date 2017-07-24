Scotty McCreery “Learned a Lesson” After Carrying Gun at Airport

Scotty McCreery says he has “learned a lesson” after being cited for carrying a loaded gun in an airport earlier this month.

“I have been a concealed carry permit holder for a while now after being robbed at gunpoint in 2014, and I take gun safety very seriously,” McCreery says in a statement shared by Billboard.

“While in between tour dates last week, I went to go target shooting with a friend a few days before an early flight out of my hometown Raleigh-Durham airport. Unfortunately, I did not realize that I left my pistol in my backpack until the TSA found it during the security X-ray screening and rightfully confiscated it.”

McCreery went on to say, “I had my concealed carry permit on me so once they had checked everything out, they then released me to catch the next available flight. Great to know our airport security force is on the job. I have learned a lesson that I won’t forget.”

The incident occurred at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina on July 13.

Though he has a permit to carry a concealed handgun, McCreery was cited for trying to bring the gun through the TSA checkpoint and board a plane with it.