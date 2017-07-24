Kelsea Ballerini Sets Wedding Date and Hires Carrie Underwood’s Wedding Planner

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have set a date for their wedding, but they’re not telling exactly when. Only that it will be near the end of the year.

She and Morgan have been so busy with their careers, there’s not much time to plan an elaborate wedding. That’s OK, because that’s not what they want anyway.

Ballerini tells Taste Of Country, “We’re so stoked to get married, but the actual wedding part isn’t what we really care about. So, we have a wedding planner, she did Carrie’s wedding. Her name is Jane. She’s amazing and I was like, I want this amount of people, I don’t want it to be in Nashville or Australia. I want it to be neutral. And we’ll be there.”

She says that they’ll be working hard until the big day and then will take the month of December off.

It looks like the singer has also found her perfect wedding dress. “Said yes to the dress with the other loves of my life,” Ballerini writes in a recent Instagram post.