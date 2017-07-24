Get to Know #NextFromNashville Artists at Watershed

The #NextFromNashville Stage at Watershed is where you’ll find Nashville’s hottest up and coming New Country acts! This year is going to be sizzling!
2:30 pm on Friday kicks off with Tyler Rich! As you can see Tyler is pumped to be a part of the line up this year!
Look at this adorable country cutie and make sure to check out his new single “Valerie”!
3:45 pm on Friday Muscadine Bloodline take the #NextFromNashville Stage, and they are all kinds of excited to be a part of country’s biggest party on the West coast!
Check em’ out singing their single “Suitcase”!
Friday at 4:20 it’s Carter Winter’s turn!
Here’s Carter Winter covering Dustin Lynch “Small Town Boy”!
5:35 pm Friday it’s Ashley McBride! Check out her single…
After the Chris Stapleton rocks the Main Stage, the party fires back up on the #NextFromNashville stage!
11:10 pm LATE NIGHT W/ DEE JAY SILVER & WHEELER WALKER, JR