Get to Know #NextFromNashville Artists at Watershed

July 24, 2017 8:59 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: carter winter, muscadine bloodline, next from nashville, tyler rich, Watershed
The people at Day 3 of the Watershed Music Festival 2016 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on July 31, 2016. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

The #NextFromNashville Stage at Watershed is where you’ll find Nashville’s hottest up and coming New Country acts! This year is going to be sizzling!

2:30 pm on Friday kicks off with Tyler Rich! As you can see Tyler is pumped to be a part of the line up this year!

Look at this adorable country cutie and make sure to check out his new single “Valerie”!

3:45 pm on Friday Muscadine Bloodline take the #NextFromNashville Stage, and they are all kinds of excited to be a part of country’s biggest party on the West coast!

Check em’ out singing their single “Suitcase”!

Friday at 4:20 it’s Carter Winter’s turn!

Here’s Carter Winter covering Dustin Lynch “Small Town Boy”!

5:35 pm Friday it’s Ashley McBride! Check out her single…

After the Chris Stapleton rocks the Main Stage, the party fires back up on the #NextFromNashville stage!

11:10 pm LATE NIGHT W/ DEE JAY SILVER & WHEELER WALKER, JR

