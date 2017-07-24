Get to Know #NextFromNashville Artists at Watershed

The #NextFromNashville Stage at Watershed is where you’ll find Nashville’s hottest up and coming New Country acts! This year is going to be sizzling!

2:30 pm on Friday kicks off with Tyler Rich! As you can see Tyler is pumped to be a part of the line up this year!

WASHINGTON • Been waiting so long to play @WatershedFest,come catch our set Friday 07/28 at 2:30pm! See you in a couple weeks! 🤘🏼👊🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/xHvWkXULdV — Tyler Rich (@TylerRichMusic) July 13, 2017

Look at this adorable country cutie and make sure to check out his new single “Valerie”!

Thank you to my new followers! Check out my album "Valerie" on iTunes if you haven't yet! https://t.co/mnwpS4HiIV pic.twitter.com/9A0dDXH6Dc — Tyler Rich (@TylerRichMusic) September 4, 2016

3:45 pm on Friday Muscadine Bloodline take the #NextFromNashville Stage, and they are all kinds of excited to be a part of country’s biggest party on the West coast!

.@faster_horses see y'all on the "Next From Nashville" stage at 1:30. pic.twitter.com/YUlkxt7fJh — Muscadine Bloodline (@MuscadineBLine) July 21, 2017

Check em’ out singing their single “Suitcase”!

Friday at 4:20 it’s Carter Winter’s turn!

Here’s Carter Winter covering Dustin Lynch “Small Town Boy”!

5:35 pm Friday it’s Ashley McBride! Check out her single…

2 Days! We’re coming for you @CMT with the WORLD PREMIERE of the “Dahlonega” music video. pic.twitter.com/1g6RzHrtz1 — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) July 23, 2017

After the Chris Stapleton rocks the Main Stage, the party fires back up on the #NextFromNashville stage!

11:10 pm LATE NIGHT W/ DEE JAY SILVER & WHEELER WALKER, JR