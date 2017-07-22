Beast Mode Fever: Highly Contagious

Seahawks fans will always remember Marshawn Lynch as part of our 2013 Super Bowl Championship Team, but Seattle Magazine says the rest of the the country is catching Beast Mode Fever now too. Beast Mode signed with the Oakland Raiders this year and his jerseys have started flying off the shelves nation wide. His jersey has become a top seller in 14 states. Personally, I think his stint on an episode of Running Wild on NBC didn’t hurt. The dude is funny! Read the Seattle Magazine Best Mode article here.