Win Passes To The Crown Royal Lounge @ The Oregon Jamboree This Weekend

July 21, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: contest, Crown Royal Lounge, New Country @ 94.1 KMPS, oregon jamboree, win

This weekend’s #FreeAt15After is hooking YOU up with a 4-pack of 3-day tickets and Crown Royal Lounge Passes to be part of the BACKSTAGE fun happening at the Oregon Jamboree. See 22 shows, on 2 stages, all in 1 weekend.  Ya can’t really beat the lineup either: Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Chase Rice, Kenny Rodgers and more!

All you have to do is listen Friday-Sunday for the #FreeAt15After text keywords and when you hear one, text it to 54994 , and we could be setting  you up! Remember, we’re giving you a new keyword every hour, so stay tuned in to New Country @ 94.1 KMPS!

 

Message and data rates may apply. Must be 21+. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.
