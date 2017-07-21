Win Passes To The Crown Royal Lounge @ The Oregon Jamboree This Weekend

This weekend’s #FreeAt15After is hooking YOU up with a 4-pack of 3-day tickets and Crown Royal Lounge Passes to be part of the BACKSTAGE fun happening at the Oregon Jamboree. See 22 shows, on 2 stages, all in 1 weekend. Ya can’t really beat the lineup either: Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Chase Rice, Kenny Rodgers and more!

All you have to do is listen Friday-Sunday for the #FreeAt15After text keywords and when you hear one, text it to 54994 , and we could be setting you up! Remember, we’re giving you a new keyword every hour, so stay tuned in to New Country @ 94.1 KMPS!

Message and data rates may apply. Must be 21+. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.