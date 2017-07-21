Chase Rice Returns with New Track ‘Three Chords & The Truth’

By Abby Hassler

Chase Rice is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming studio album, Lambs & Lions, which will arrive Sept. 29. Ahead of the record’s release, the singer released a first-taste of what is to come with his new track “Three Chords & The Truth.”

The song was written with Ross Copperman, Jon Nite and Rice, and centers around the feelings of disappointment Rice felt after releasing a failed single after experiencing prior success.

Related: Chase Rice Announces Fall & Winter Tour Dates

“God had my back the whole time, whether I knew it or not,” Rice explained. “Out of those failed singles I got ‘Three Chords & The Truth.’… I decided I’m going to make music that I needed to hear. When you go through tough times the truth always has a way of finding its way to you. This song was my truth. It’s the soul of my childhood, the songs that went along with it and the memories associated with those songs. It’s my heart waiting to be heard, and the songs that shaped it, especially in the third chorus.”

Fans will receive an instant download of the track today, when they pre-order the album.

Listen to “Three Chords & The Truth” and check out Lions & Lambs’ full tracklisting below.

1. “Lions”

2. “On Tonight”

3. “Unforgettable”

4. “Eyes On You”

5. “Saved Me”

6. “One Love, One Kiss, One Drink, One Song”

7. “Jack Daniel’s Showed Up”

8. “Three Chords & The Truth”

9. “Amen”

10. “This Cowboy’s Hat” featuring Ned LeDoux