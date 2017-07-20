You Could Win A Chance To Perform With Keith Urban

Keith Urban is latest star to join the new YouTube show Best.Cover.Ever, which encourages contestants to cover featured artists for a chance to perform with them according to Variety.

In a video posted on his YouTube page, Keith says fans can enter the contest by submitting videos of them covering his hit “Somewhere In My Car” to TheBestCoverEver.com by the deadline, August 18.

The winner will then be flown out Los Angeles, where they’ll get to perform a duet with Keith himself.

Slated to launch exclusively on YouTube this fall, the singing competition will be hosted Ludacris and will feature additional artists such as Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, FLo Rida, and Jason Derulo.