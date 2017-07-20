Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 20th

1.

The family of Senator John McCain announced on Wednesday that the politician has been diagnosed with brain cancer. “On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.” McCain is recovering “amazingly well.” Even so, his family is now considering treatment options, which will likely include radiation and chemotherapy. (Read more from CNN)

2.

Fans of Harry Potter have a another reason to rejoice. It was announced on Wednesday that two new books from the wizarding world will be released this falls. According to British publishing house Bloomsbury, Harry Potter: A History of Magic – The Book of the Exhibition and Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic will be released as companions to the A History of Magic exhibition, which will be open from October 2017 to February 2018 at the British Library. While the History of Magic book will explore the curriculum at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, A Journey Through will cover topics such as unicorns, alchemy and ancient witchcraft. Both books will also include unseen sketches and manuscript pages from author J.K. Rowling. (Read more from Reuters)

3.

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying you’ve heard it. ‘Despacito’ has now set the record for most-streamed song of all time, just six months after its release. The Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee track, which debuted back on January 13th (and the remix featuring Justin Bieber, which was released on April 17th) passed 4.6 billion total plays this week. The original ‘Despacito’ debuted at number 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while the Bieber remix has remained at number one ever since it first reached the top spot on the week of May 27th. The original music video has also amassed over 2.6 billion views on YouTube. (Read more from Universal Music)

4.

The doctor is paid! Dr. Phil tops Forbes list of highest paid TV entertainers at $79 million. Here is the top 5 of the world’s top-earning TV entertainers in 2017, with annual earnings including income from additional activities such as producing, non-TV performances, endorsements and merchandising. (Read more from Newsday)

1. Dr. Phil McGraw, $79 million

2. Ellen DeGeneres, $77 million

3. Jerry Seinfeld, $69 million

4. Gordon Ramsay, $60 million

5. Ryan Seacrest, $58 million

BONUS

Park Ranger Regis Swanson went crabbing with friends on Monday for the first time this season in Crescent Harbor off Whidbey Island. “It was kind of fun. Just a beautiful day,” said Swanson. She says they weren’t having much luck until she pulled in the basket and flipped over one of the crabs. “I couldn’t believe it. Jesus was staring back at me,” said Swanson. As for the Jesus crab, she put him back in the water. (Read more from Q13)