Florida Georgia Line: Most influential Country Music Act in Last 5 Years?

A Taste of Country published an article today looking at the most influential country music artists or groups of the last several years. “Serious question: If not for Florida Georgia Line, is Sam Hunt one of the hottest things in country music? Does Chris Lane have a career right now if FGL hadn’t opened a porthole to a more pop-friendly sound? LoCash were doing what FGL did before 2012, but only found success with songs like “I Love This Life” after “Cruise” took up permanent residence at radio.”

