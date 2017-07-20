Florida Georgia Line: Most influential Country Music Act in Last 5 Years?

A Taste of Country published an article today looking at the most influential country music artists or groups of the last several years. “Serious question: If not for Florida Georgia Line, is Sam Hunt one of the hottest things in country music? Does Chris Lane have a career right now if FGL hadn’t opened a porthole to a more pop-friendly sound? LoCash were doing what FGL did before 2012, but only found success with songs like “I Love This Life” after “Cruise” took up permanent residence at radio.”

Read More: Florida Georgia Line: Country’s Most Influential Artist | http://tasteofcountry.com/most-influential-country-singer-florida-georgia-line/?trackback=tsmclip