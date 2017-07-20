Blake Shelton Releases Animated “Doing It To Country Songs” Video

July 20, 2017 7:24 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Animated, Blake Shelton, Cartoon, Doing It To Country Songs, Elvira, music video, The Oak Ridge Boys

Blake Shelton has released new versions of “Doing it to Country Songs” and “Elvira,” both of which feature collaborations with The Oak Ridge Boys.

“Doin’ It to Country Songs” was on Shelton’s latest album, If I’m Honest, and was also the name of his tour according to Taste Of Country.

Blake even released a new animated video for his laid-back tune.

The video takes place at a bar called Blake Shelton Bar & Stage, where Shelton–portrayed by a dapper buck wearing a vest and dress shirt–encounters The Oak Ridge Boys, who are also depicted as different animals.

The creatures all gather on the stage to perform, as the real-life Oak Ridge Boys add unmistakable harmonies to Shelton’s song.

“Elvira” was a massive crossover hit for the Oak Ridge Boys, earning them a #1 in country music, and their highest pop ranking at #5.

 

