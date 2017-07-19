Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 19th

1.

Four Seattle Mariners minor leaguers had a planned to take a flight to avoid getting up at 3 a.m. with a game the same night, however things didn’t go as planned. When their flight fell through, the group was forced to take an Uber from Phoenix to Albuquerque, New Mexico, at a cost of $683.52. Tacoma Rainiers relief pitcher Mark Lowe, infielder D.J. Peterson, first baseman Dan Vogelbach and pitcher Pat Light made the seven-hour journey to meet up with their Tacoma Rainiers teammates for a Triple-A game on Monday, and they gave their driver five stars for his effort, but Tacoma went on to lose the game 6-5. (Read more from ESPN)

Daniel Downing, an 11-year-old British boy with terminal cancer, recently got his wish to have a conversation with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Video from the sweet incident shows the boy receiving a call from the actor and then wisely asking to switch to Facetime so he can show the star his Deadpool t-shirt. “That’s awesome; what an awesome t-shirt!” Reynolds says once they can see other on their respective screens. “You know, I’m the only guy who doesn’t have one of those T-shirts. I need to get one of those.” Reynolds goes on to give Downing a tour of Deadpool 2 set in a call that lasted about 15 minutes. (Read more from Daily Mail)

What REALLY happened with Kermit? Cheryl Henson, daughter of the late Muppet creator and Jim Henson Company board member, wrote a Facebook post regarding the firing of former Kermit the Frog actor Steve Whitmire who voiced the character for 27 years, claiming his version of the story is “ridiculously self serving” and that he performed Kermit as a “bitter, angry, depressed, victim.” She goes on to say that in the past few years Whitmire had not been funny or fun and that recasting Kermit was long overdue. Cheryl’s brother, Brian, went as far as to say he should have fire Whitmire 13 years ago! Her statement comes after the Muppets Studio sent out a statement about the termination of Whitmire, saying that they were concerned with his “repeated unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years” and how he “consistently failed to address the feedback.” Whitmire called his firing “a betrayal” and claimed Disney’s reasons were minor and fixable. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

A kid’s letter he sent home from summer camp has his whole family cracking up. While at camp, an 11-year-old named Alex found himself with no toys or books to distract himself during free period. His mom, explained that she had packed a box that included cards, Legos, yo-yos and a new book he had been wanting to read, but the family forgot it at home. So he spent the free period writing a hilarious letter to his parents that said, “Why the h*** did you not check if I had toys, I was so bored during free period, I expected more from you mom…not so much dad.” (Read more from Huffington Post)