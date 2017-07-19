Ryan Hurd Gives Details Behind Popping The Question To Maren Morris

📷: @alexmferrari #mychurch #cincinnati A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Rising country star Ryan Hurd is getting used to the spotlight after years of being a songwriter in Nashville, writing hits for everyone from Lady Antebellum to Blake Shelton.

But when he fell in love with Maren Morris, and it came time to ask for her hand in marriage, he wanted to do something a little more intimate for the adorable low-key couple.

On July 9, Maren shared several photos showing off her new rock with the simple caption: “Yes.” 💍

Ryan also posted a pic of himself and Maren in a rowboat with the caption: 7/3/17, and for the first time, shared the story behind the pic.

“We were at my family’s lake house up in Michigan and it was Fourth of July weekend and we had, like, 15 people at this little house,” Ryan explained to Rare Country.

“I had had that [ring] in my pocket for a while, and I was just looking for a good time. I woke up on the 3rd and I said to myself that that was the day. But there was no point where we were alone together, and so we jumped in the boat and had about 20 minutes together. It was really special. It was a beautiful night and there weren’t a lot of people on the water. It was July 3, so there were fireworks all around the lake and I told her I bought all those fireworks just for her.”

