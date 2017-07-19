Miranda Lambert’s Sweet Love Message to Anderson East

Miranda Lambert sang a sweet birthday song to Anderson East while on stage in front of all the fans. But it was backstage where the sparks were really flying. Miranda Lambert shared a sweet birthday post about her boyfriend Anderson East, and the note that goes with it let’s us all know these two are deeply in love. Miranda posted on Instagram, “You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you”. Awww…
Rock & Roll Sundays and No Makeup Mondays. My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage and he owns my heart. 💗Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you. #burnincandlesatbothends #30somethings 📷: Tommy Barrett and #birthdayselfie And thank you to our friends @chrisstapleton @morganwithane @brent_cobb And @darienlake for making it such a special celebration #darienlakethemepark #rollercoasters&waterslides
Then Anderson East posted a super sweet note back to Miranda… awww, these two are so cute!
Thanks to everyone for all the love on my birthday. I can't believe that I get the privilege to live the life that I get to live. I have the love of an amazing & kind woman, I get to play music that I love & trust & I get to do it with the greatest band & crew ever & I have the love & support of my family. I love being alive – I love having beautiful memories & I am beyond excited about what the future may hold. Thank you all for everything. I love everything and every one. @mirandalambert @scottyboymurray @jonnyyuma @bctpt1 @nateh222 @phils_town @saltydodd @dangorin @dudeistheboxer @chrisstapleton @morganwithane @brent_cobb