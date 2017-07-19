Miranda Lambert’s Sweet Love Message to Anderson East

Miranda Lambert sang a sweet birthday song to Anderson East while on stage in front of all the fans. But it was backstage where the sparks were really flying. Miranda Lambert shared a sweet birthday post about her boyfriend Anderson East, and the note that goes with it let’s us all know these two are deeply in love. Miranda posted on Instagram, “You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you”. Awww…

Then Anderson East posted a super sweet note back to Miranda… awww, these two are so cute!