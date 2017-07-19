Luke Bryan Grants Little Girl’s Wish

Luke Bryan helped make a dream come true for a 9-year-old girl from Cleveland who is currently battling cancer.

According to Taste Of Country, the meet-up nearly didn’t happen.

Luke had teamed up with A Special Wish to meet a 9-year-old fan named Addi Keegan who has been battling a tumor that keeps coming back for the past 7 years.

Recently, her condition took a turn for the worse, and the Cleveland area nonprofit came up with a backup plan in case little Addi wasn’t well enough to attend Luke’s concert in Cleveland on Saturday (July 15).

However, hours before showtime, Addi felt good enough to go see one of her favorite singers and she finally got to meet him backstage.

Addi’s mother told the star that her daughter listens to him every night before she goes to sleep.

Addi then told the superstar that her favorite song is “Play It Again,” and he promised to play the song especially for her later that night.

“You better be paying attention,” Bryan said, kneeling beside her. “I’m so glad you got to come out!”

And Luke wasn’t going to let her down. Shortly before playing “Play It Again” live that night, he dedicated the song to Addi, who was seated with her family in the press box at the venue.

The amazing moment was captured on video and posted to the non-profit organization’s Facebook page with a special thank you to the singer.