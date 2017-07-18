Zac Brown Surprises Paralyzed Fan With Hospital Visit

Zac Brown recently surprised a paralyzed fan by visiting him at a Pennsylvania hospital after the band’s nearby concert.

People reports that a family friend of 17-year-old Thomas Schoettle reached out to Brown on Facebook earlier this month, pleading for the country singer to visit the teen who fractured his neck and bruised his spinal cord in a diving accident 17 days before the concert.

Just last week (July 14th), the musician stopped by the Bryn Mawr Rehab Center on Saturday to spend time with Thomas.

“I figured since you couldn’t come to us, we’d come to you,” Brown is seen telling the teenager in a video shared on Facebook.

Brown flew in by helicopter to spend an hour with Thomas at the rehab center, one day after the country star had dedicated a song to Thomas at the BB&T Pavilion concert, according to friends and family.