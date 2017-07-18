Watershed’s Chris Stapleton Brings Miranda Lambert on Stage for “Fire Away”

Is this a dream? No, this really happened. While playing a show in Buffalo, Chris Stapleton brought Miranda Lambert on stage to harmonize on “Fire Away”.

Rolling Stone – Lambert appeared on stage Sunday night to rapturous applause from the audience, trading vocals with Stapleton and his wife Morgane. It’s likely that she was attending the show with boyfriend Anderson East, who has been opening for Stapleton on his All-American Road Show.

