WATCH: Little Girl Steals The Show From Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean might be the ACM’s reigning Entertainer of the Year, but this 4-year-old fan gave him a run for his money during a recent show.

Jason pulled the tiny fan up onstage to help perform his 2010 hit, “Dirt Road Anthem.” She proved to be anything but shy, as she sang along, danced, and gave high-fives to front row fans.

Her mom shared this message on Facebook, “I tried posting this last night but FB was overloaded… I almost lost contacts from tearing up when Jason Aldean pulled Baylee up on stage with him last night. We were getting stopped all the way to the car with people wanting to take pictures or high five and tell her how good she did. She makes everyone happy around her and that makes my heart smile. Thank you Bridget for helping make her concert dreams possible, she is hooked now!”

According to Wide Open Country, Aldean isn’t the first country star to take notice of Baylee.

Back in 2016, she miraculously survived a terrible lawn mower accident, but ended up losing her right arm from the elbow down.

Following her surgeries, Baylee’s parents played her favorite song “May We All,” by country duo Florida Georgia Line as she was coming to and she even joined in on a few of the lyrics.

Brian and Tyler saw the video of the young girl, and recorded a special message to send prayers, good vibes and good energy for her speedy recovery.