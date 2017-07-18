Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Enjoy Pre-Baby Beachside Date Night

By Abby Hassler

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren have been enjoying their beach vacation this past week, as they prepare for the birth to their second daughter later this summer (the couple adopted a baby girl earlier this year).

Last night (July 17), the two shared a sweet video and a couple photos of the two of them having fun on their sunset date night.

In the video, Rhett shares how they went on a sea kayaking adventure and stopped on a little sandbar to enjoy the “sick” sunset from the beach. Dolphins pop their heads out of the water as well.

Lauren also shared a couple cute photos of the sunset and the two of them, writing, “Date night to the sandbar. The colors God painted tonight were unbelievable aaaand dolphins were playing in the sunset right in front of us.”

Check the posts out below.

Sunset date night at the beach 😍 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

💙you A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT