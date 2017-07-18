Miranda Lambert Serenade’s Anderson East For His Birthday

July 18, 2017 6:14 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Anderson East, Birthday, chris stapleton, Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert did a great job of pulling off a birthday surprise for her boyfriend, Anderson East!

Anderson turned 30 on July 17, but Miranda surprised him a day earlier with a sweet birthday serenade.

Anderson is currently on the road playing select dates for Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show Tour”, and Lambert surprised the crowd when she jumped on stage near the end of his concert set in Buffalo, New York, on July 16, noting that it was “the last show of his 20s” according to Rare Country.

One fan share a clip of the birthday performance to Instagram saying it was the “sweetest moment” of the concert.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live