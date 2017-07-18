Miranda Lambert Serenade’s Anderson East For His Birthday

Miranda Lambert did a great job of pulling off a birthday surprise for her boyfriend, Anderson East!

Anderson turned 30 on July 17, but Miranda surprised him a day earlier with a sweet birthday serenade.

Anderson is currently on the road playing select dates for Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show Tour”, and Lambert surprised the crowd when she jumped on stage near the end of his concert set in Buffalo, New York, on July 16, noting that it was “the last show of his 20s” according to Rare Country.

One fan share a clip of the birthday performance to Instagram saying it was the “sweetest moment” of the concert.