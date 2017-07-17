Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 17th

1.

Disney has officially found its Aladdin, Jasmine, and Genie for the live-action “Aladdin” remake. The three cast members were announced at the D23 Expo on Saturday. Naomi Scott has officially been cast as Princess Jasmine, while Will Smith will be taking on the Genie. Relative newcomer Mena Massoud has also joined the cast as Aladdin. Guy Ritchie was previously announced as director. Massoud, who was born in Egypt and raised in Canada, is currently one of the stars of Amazon’s Jack Ryan. Scott, who is British and whose mother is from India, was most recently seen as the Pink Ranger in the Power Rangers reboot. Ritchie’s film will reportedly draw influence from far more than just the classic Disney 1992 animated film. It will also be inspired by cultures from the Middle East, India, and even China, and will also be based in part on the original Arabic tales from “One Thousand and One Nights.” (Read more from Variety)

(It was also announced that Tim Burton’s Dumbo reboot will star Michael Keaton, Danny Devito and Colin Ferrell)

2.

Doctor Who has revealed that actress Jodie Whittaker will play the 13th Doctor in the upcoming season. This marks the first time in the series’ over 50-year history that a woman will be playing the title role. American audiences may recognize Whittaker from her work on Broadchurch, as well as an episode of Black Mirror. “I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender,” Whittaker said in a statement about her new role. “This is a really exciting time and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change.” Fans were divided after news of Whittaker’s casting broke. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

3.

Aaron Carter was arrested in Georgia over the weekend for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. TMZ reports that the 29-year-old singer was pulled over by Habersham Country sheriffs on Saturday night and refused to submit to testing for a suspected DUI. His passenger, girlfriend Madison Parker, was also taken into custody for alleged pot-related offenses. Interestingly, Carter had posted earlier on Twitter just hours earlier that he wouldn’t make his scheduled concert that night in Kansas City due to “transportation issues.” Carter’s rep insists the singer was stopped at an Auto Zone at the time and not in in a moving vehicle, adding that Carter “feels his ‘celebrity’ was targeted” by the police. As for the drug possession charge, his rep says that Carter has a medical marijuana license to treat his anxiety.

Nick Carter has since reached out to his younger brother on Twitter. “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” he wrote. “Family isn’t always easy, be we’re all here for you.” Aaron wasn’t happy with the tweet, and later issued a statement that read, in part, “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” (Read more from USA Today)

4.

Maybe you SHOULD read those “terms and conditions” before just clicking “I Agree”…Customers in the United Kingdom who didn’t read the terms and conditions for use of a public WiFi hotspot agreed to perform 1,000 hours of community service, including unclogging sewers and scraping gum off the street. The WiFi provider Purple inserted the clause into its terms and conditions to call attention to the fact consumers are regularly agreeing to terms that they may not actually like, including granting access to private information and data about their web browsing habits. In addition to the clause, Purple also said it would give a prize to any customer who actually read the terms and conditions and found the joke hidden therein. The Guardian reported just one person claimed the prize.