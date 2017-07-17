Luke Bryan Is Making New Music and “Taking a Little Breath”

It’s been two years since Luke Bryan released his last chart-topping album, Kill the Lights, and the country star is taking his time recording new music.

“I really have not ever taken a breath since I rolled into this town,” Bryan told The Boot.

“So I’m kind of taking a little breath and enjoying that.”

The “Kick the Dust Up” singer did say he is in the studio, “about halfway through” a new project.

Bryan recently broke a record by being the only artist in 27 years to have all six singles from one album reach the top spot of Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

The accolades are nice, Bryan says, but it’s his parents’ support that means the most to him.

“Then my dad calls me, and he’s like, ‘You done broke a record up there, son,’” Bryan recalls. “So that makes you proud, when your dad hears it on the news.”