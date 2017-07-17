Kelsea Ballerini Is Taking a Twitter Break

Kelsea Ballerini is taking a break from Twitter to “refocus on the music.”

Gonna take a little break from twitter and refocus on the music. 👋🏼✨ — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 15, 2017

Ballerini announced her break from the social media site just minutes after tweeting that her Twitter timeline was filled with people being mean to each other.

Can't even believe I'm having to post this, but my timeline is FILLED with people being so mean to each other. I love my fans so so much, & — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 15, 2017

am sad to see the hate in these comments to each other. It's not what I stand for, I just want to make music and people happy. That's it. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 15, 2017

Kelsea said, “I love my fans so so much, & am sad to see the hate in these comments to each other. It’s not what I stand for; I just want to make music and people happy. That’s it.”

Kelsea didn’t specify which negative comments she was referring to or how long her Twitter break would be for.

‘Nashville’ star Clare Bowen responded to Kelsea voicing her support and saying “Baby, people who have the spare time to be awful on social media have holes in their souls & need to eat more fiber. You’re wonderful.”