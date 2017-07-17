Kelsea Ballerini Is Taking a Twitter Break

Kelsea Ballerini is taking a break from Twitter to “refocus on the music.”
Ballerini announced her break from the social media site just minutes after tweeting that her Twitter timeline was filled with people being mean to each other.
Kelsea said, “I love my fans so so much, & am sad to see the hate in these comments to each other. It’s not what I stand for; I just want to make music and people happy. That’s it.”
Kelsea didn’t specify which negative comments she was referring to or how long her Twitter break would be for.
‘Nashville’ star Clare Bowen responded to Kelsea voicing her support and saying “Baby, people who have the spare time to be awful on social media have holes in their souls & need to eat more fiber. You’re wonderful.”