Garth Brooks Offers To Pay For Honeymoon After Couple Gets Engaged During Concert

Garth Brooks doesn’t stop his show often, but when he sees a couple get engaged in the crowd, he takes notice.

Brooks was performing in Oklahoma City, playing his popular ballad “Unanswered Prayers”, when a man named Drew Bargsley proposed to his girlfriend according to the Sacramento Bee.

Brooks stopped his performance when he saw the commotion stirring around the newly engaged couple.

Incredible. Guy proposes to gf during Unanswered Prayers. Garth stops the show, offers to pay for Hawaii honeymoon pic.twitter.com/CrOgKHTJ6C — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 16, 2017

“You guys have a date planned?” Brooks asked Chelsea Townsend, the new bride-to-be. The woman replied that she had “no idea.”

Brooks then asked Chelsea where she wanted to go on her honeymoon, and announced to the crowd that he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood would pay for the couple’s honeymoon if they went to Hawaii.

The crowd burst into cheers at the proposal and Brooks’ generous offer.

“Before we go back, is anyone else getting engaged tonight?” Brooks asked his crowd before continuing his performance.

Later, Yearwood joined Garth on-stage and congratulated the couple, but jokingly warned “nobody else can get engaged tonight.”