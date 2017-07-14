Thomas Rhett and Wife Debut Amazing Maternity Pics

Back in February, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren could not have been happier to announce that they were pregnant AND adopting a child!

Fast forward to now, and the amazing family is enjoying a babymoon vacation with their oh-so-sweet baby Willa Gray, and they are quickly approaching the due date for baby girl #2.

Can't believe we will have a new born not to long from now🙌🏼 36 weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show😍😍 pic.twitter.com/PppZbfzTOB — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 12, 2017

Before their family grows by one more adorable bouncing baby, they were able to take some stunning maternity photos!

Julie Paisley Photography had the honor of shooting the special session according to Whiskey Riff and she shared her excitement saying, “When Lauren texted me a few weeks ago to schedule her maternity session, I just might have squealed a little. I first met Lauren and Thomas Rhett when I photographed Lauren’s sister Macy’s wedding last October and since then I have loved following their story and was especially partial to their recent adoption of Miss Willa Gray. I was so excited to meet her and y’all, she is precious!”

She went on to say “I’m so thankful for this opportunity to photograph their sweet family. They are truly the real deal and their souls just shine. Of course Thomas Rhett is crazy talented but what stands out to me the most is what’s on the inside and you know what, it shows on the outside too. Lauren is truly one of the kindest, sweetest people you will ever met. Her beauty is so much deeper than the outside and these two deserve all that life has given them. What a blessed little baby this little one is and I can’t wait to meet her.”

