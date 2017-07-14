Thomas Rhett and Wife Debut Amazing Maternity Pics

Back in February, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren could not have been happier to announce that they were pregnant AND adopting a child!
Fast forward to now, and the amazing family is enjoying a babymoon vacation with their oh-so-sweet baby Willa Gray, and they are quickly approaching the due date for baby girl #2.
Before their family grows by one more adorable bouncing baby, they were able to take some stunning maternity photos!
Julie Paisley Photography had the honor of shooting the special session according to Whiskey Riff and she shared her excitement saying, “When Lauren texted me a few weeks ago to schedule her maternity session, I just might have squealed a little. I first met Lauren and Thomas Rhett when I photographed Lauren’s sister Macy’s wedding last October and since then I have loved following their story and was especially partial to their recent adoption of Miss Willa Gray. I was so excited to meet her and y’all, she is precious!”
She went on to say “I’m so thankful for this opportunity to photograph their sweet family. They are truly the real deal and their souls just shine. Of course Thomas Rhett is crazy talented but what stands out to me the most is what’s on the inside and you know what, it shows on the outside too. Lauren is truly one of the kindest, sweetest people you will ever met. Her beauty is so much deeper than the outside and these two deserve all that life has given them. What a blessed little baby this little one is and I can’t wait to meet her.”
Click HERE to see all the gorgeous family photos!
There are people in this world that just radiate goodness and these two are it. @laur_akins and @thomasrhettakins thank you for allowing me to capture such an intimate and special time in your life. Your souls are what makes you so special. Can't wait to meet your little one, she sure is one lucky little girl. #juliepaisleyphotography #maternitysession #film
Thank you all so much for all the sweet comments and messages regarding these images. I'm so thankful and really, it's not me, they are just amazing humans! We went ahead and blogged the session since so many of you wanted to see more. Just click on link in profile to view. Thank you @thomasrhettakins and @laur_akins for letting me share your beautiful family, I'm so honored. #maternitysession #film #juliepaisleyphotography