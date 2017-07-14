The Happiest Place On Earth…PUPPY ISLAND!

Looking for the perfect summer getaway? How about a place that combines a gorgeous remote island with PUPPIES? SO MANY PUPPIES!

Yes, this incredible Puppy Island exists, and they’re saving hundreds of dogs each year!

Got to spend the morning with this little guy and took him on his first trip to the beach #Blaze A post shared by Taylor (@taylorfarriss) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

On the beautiful island of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands, you can play with rescue dogs before they are adopted according to Buzzfeed.

If you ever come to the Turks and Caicos make sure to stop by Potcake Place. They rescue puppies from all the islands and they are available to adopt or to just take for a walk 🐾🐶 #rescue #puppy #TurksandCaicos #vonzipper @vonzipper 👓 @triangl_swimwear 👙 A post shared by I z z y P o u l i n 🌴🌺 (@izzyisup) on Mar 22, 2015 at 9:53am PDT

Jane Parker-Rauw founded Potcake Place in 1997 after noticing how many puppies were roaming around the island. The shelter now helps more than 500 of them get adopted every year!

mi amor A post shared by Caroline Dannemiller (@carolinedannemiller) on Jan 2, 2016 at 1:37pm PST

Since many of the pups are a little nervous around people, the dog-rescue charity founder decided in 2010 to let locals and tourists hang out with them for a few hours every day on “puppy socialization walks” to help socialize the dogs to humans and other dogs so they can have a happy and healthy future.

Shout out to Potcake Place for allowing us time to love this pup for a few hours. ❤️ A post shared by Stephanie Lynn (@sreierson50) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

One of the top things on my list to do here while in Turks and Caicos was to visit Potcake Place. You can spend time walking and playing on the beach with some of the cutest residents on the island and even have the opportunity of bringing one home with you! This little guys name is Tuppins (pronounced Two Pins) and he is full of energy and love ❤️ wish I could take him home but Leo wouldn't be too happy with me! A post shared by Rebecca (@cirocinmymimosa) on May 30, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Puppy visitors are provided with water, toys, and treats. All puppies wear a harness, as well as a collar, and of course, a leash. The organization takes care of the environment as well.

“People are told to make sure that the puppy is in the shade and does not get too hot, pick up all puppy poop, only give the approved treats that we provide, and see that the dog can’t tug at the leash,” Jane says.

Unsurprisingly, the demand for a walk can get high in busy tourist seasons when wait times to see the pooches can hit more than two hours, but seriously… SO WORTH IT! Who wants to come along with me???