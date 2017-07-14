The Happiest Place On Earth…PUPPY ISLAND!

Looking for the perfect summer getaway? How about a place that combines a gorgeous remote island with PUPPIES? SO MANY PUPPIES!

Yes, this incredible Puppy Island exists, and they’re saving hundreds of dogs each year!

Got to spend the morning with this little guy and took him on his first trip to the beach #Blaze

A post shared by Taylor (@taylorfarriss) on

On the beautiful island of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands, you can play with rescue dogs before they are adopted according to Buzzfeed.

Jane Parker-Rauw founded Potcake Place in 1997 after noticing how many puppies were roaming around the island. The shelter now helps more than 500 of them get adopted every year!

mi amor

A post shared by Caroline Dannemiller (@carolinedannemiller) on

Since many of the pups are a little nervous around people, the dog-rescue charity founder decided in 2010 to let locals and tourists hang out with them for a few hours every day on “puppy socialization walks” to help socialize the dogs to humans and other dogs so they can have a happy and healthy future.

Shout out to Potcake Place for allowing us time to love this pup for a few hours. ❤️

A post shared by Stephanie Lynn (@sreierson50) on

Puppy visitors are provided with water, toys, and treats. All puppies wear a harness, as well as a collar, and of course, a leash. The organization takes care of the environment as well.

“People are told to make sure that the puppy is in the shade and does not get too hot, pick up all puppy poop, only give the approved treats that we provide, and see that the dog can’t tug at the leash,” Jane says.

Unsurprisingly, the demand for a walk can get high in busy tourist seasons when wait times to see the pooches can hit more than two hours, but seriously… SO WORTH IT! Who wants to come along with me???

Made a friend today

A post shared by Jake Lane (@goprojake) on

