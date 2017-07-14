Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 14th

1.

Starbucks is giving away free drinks today, but sorry coffee fans… it’s only Tea. The coffee giant launched their Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions line, made with steeped fruit and botanical blends combined with Teavana iced tea, on Tuesday. Previously, the coffee chain flavored iced tea with syrups. To celebrate, they’re giving away free tall Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions from 1 to 2 p.m. local time. Three flavors of the ice tea: Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea, and Peach Citrus Tea. (Read more from Business Insider)

PLUS – Today, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will celebrate its 80th birthday by offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular menu price at participating stores.

How much for an #OriginalGlazed dozen on Friday? Just 80 cents when you buy any dozen. Happy 80th Bday, #OriginalGlazed Doughnut. (US/CAN) See link in bio. A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Beyoncé easily reigned supreme on Billboard’s list of the top earning artists in 2016, raking in $62.1 million last year, largely thanks to her blockbuster Formation World Tour. Just below her on the list are Guns ‘N’ Roses and Bruce Springsteen, respectively, who both notched just north of $42 million almost entirely through touring. Drake, meanwhile, took the fourth spot at $37.3 million — including a massive payday of $18.1 million from streaming alone. Adele, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Luke Bryan, Kanye West and Kenny Chesney were all among the top earners last year rounding out the top 10 list.

Meanwhile, Beyonce took to Instagram on Thursday night to share the first photo of her and Jay Z’s twins and confirm their names. “Sir Carter and Rumi. 1 Month today,” she captioned the shot, confirming the names previously reported by the media. In less than an hour’s time, the photo garnered more than 1.5 million likes and tens of thousands of comments.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards were announced yesterday, with Saturday Night Live and Westworld leading the tally at 22 nods apiece. That’s the most nominations that the long-running late night sketch show has ever received in a single season. Stranger Things and Feud both scored 18 nominations, and Veep got 17. Game Of Thrones, which normally dominates the major categories, began its seventh season too late to meet eligibility requirements this year. Carrie Fisher got a posthumous nomination as guest actress in a comedy series for Amazon’s Catastrophe. (Read more from Vanity Fair)