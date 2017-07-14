RaeLynn Releases Autobiographical “Lonely Call” Video

July 14, 2017 11:06 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Josh Davis, Lonely Call, music video, RaeLynn, WildHorse, women

RaeLynn released a video for her new single, “Lonely Call,” today (Friday, July 14th).

In the clip, the singer stars as the best friend of a girl gong through a breakup and dodging the persistent calls of her ex.

RaeLynn tells Entertainment Tonight that the song is 100 percent autobiographical, as it dates from a time when she was split up from her now-husband, Josh.

“The song is verbatim how I felt,” RaeLynn says.

“I remember him calling me one night and he wasn’t being mean or anything like that — when you’re together and you’re so in love, you want to call the person even if you’re not together. I was like, ‘I’m not your lonely call! I’m a Texas girl! I’m gonna be this and this and this.'”

She adds that Josh now “laughs” when he hears the song. “He goes, ‘I always regretted breaking up with you, but listen, you wouldn’t have gotten any of these songs if I didn’t do it.’ I was like, ‘Whatever!'”

