Luke Combs Donates Meet-and-Greet Funds to Camp Sunshine

By Abby Hassler

Luke Combs is donating all funds raised at his backstage meet-and-greets to children in need. The country singer revealed on social media that this money benefits Camp Sunshine, a facility for children with life-threatening illnesses.

“Deciding to donate all of my meet and greet proceeds to children battling cancer was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” Combs wrote as a caption. “Being able to help them have a normal life in a not so normal world is the best gift I can give them.”

The funds for Camp Sunshine come from the Combs’ VIP program, in which fans can upgrade their concert tickets for $49 to secure an autograph, have their photos taken with the singer and receive exclusive items.

