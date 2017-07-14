Keith Urban Congratulates Nicole Kidman on Emmy Nomination

Keith Urban took to Twitter on Thursday (7/13) to congratulate his wife, Nicole Kidman, on receiving a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in the HBO series Big Little Lies (BLL).

Kidman is nominated in the Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category, alongside her friend and Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon according to the Washington Post.

The show was also nominated in the Outstanding Limited Series category and ended up with 16 nominations in total.

16 Emmy noms for Big Little Lies!!!! So proud of you baby- and ALL the BLL family!!!!! xxxx – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 13, 2017

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live September 17 at 8 PM ET on CBS, hosted by Stephen Colbert.