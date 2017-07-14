Boot Boogie Babes Breaking Down Popular “Flatliner” Line Dance

July 14, 2017 7:54 AM By DeAnna Lee
You asked, so we took time out of our rehearsal on Monday to break down one of the Boot Boogie Babes most popular line dances! In the summer we rehearse outside, because as you can see in this video Seattle is all kinds of beautiful this time of year.

We shot this video at Gas Works Park on Lake Union in Seattle. Isn’t Seattle stunning?

Now back to the dancing… get into your cowboy boots, and try “Flatliner” line dance with us! This one will get your heart pumpin’ and your boots stompin’!

Watch for DeAnna Lee and the Boot Boogie Babes helping their community this weekend around the Puget Sound! Come dance with us!

Friday- Kent Cornucopia Days Plaza Stage 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Saturday – Granite Falls Relay for Life 5 pm

