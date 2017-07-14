941 KMPS Is Sending You Backstage At Watershed

Watershed is right around the corner and if you’ve got a bad case of FOMO brewing, don’t fret because New Country @ 94.1 has got YOUR fix w/ tickets to the sold-out festival and qualifying you to pick whatever artist YOU want to meet backstage!

That’s right — whether you want to meet Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton or Old Dominion, or any of the other amazing acts performing, you get to pick! Listen to New Country @ 94.1, then text us the keywords you’ll hear 6:15a-6:15p next week to 54994 to win!

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.