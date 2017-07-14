941 KMPS Is Sending You Backstage At Watershed

July 14, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: 54994, Text To Win, Watershed, Watershed 2017

Watershed is right around the corner and if you’ve got a bad case of FOMO brewing, don’t fret because New Country @ 94.1 has got YOUR fix w/ tickets to the sold-out festival and qualifying you to pick whatever artist YOU want to meet backstage!

That’s right —  whether you want to meet Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton or Old Dominion, or any of the other amazing acts performing, you get to pick! Listen to New Country @ 94.1, then text us the keywords you’ll hear 6:15a-6:15p next week to 54994 to win!

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live