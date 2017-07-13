Thomas Rhett Gushes Over “Smoke Show” Wife on Babymoon

July 13, 2017
Filed Under: Baby, Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett, vacation

Thomas Rhett raved about his hot wife Lauren this week after taking her on a tropical babymoon before the arrival of their second child next month.

Can't believe we will have a new born not too long from now🙌🏼 36 weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show😍😍

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

“Can’t believe we will have a newborn not too long from now,” Rhett wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them standing side by side in the ocean while Lauren rocks a bikini and a big baby bump.

“Thirty-six weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show.”

Earlier in the week, Rhett shared more pics from their getaway, which he called a “family vacation” according to People.

The Rhetts also adopted adorable daughter Willa from Africa earlier this year.

View this week for some family vacation🙌🏼

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Listen Live