Thomas Rhett Gushes Over “Smoke Show” Wife on Babymoon

Thomas Rhett raved about his hot wife Lauren this week after taking her on a tropical babymoon before the arrival of their second child next month.
“Can’t believe we will have a newborn not too long from now,” Rhett wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them standing side by side in the ocean while Lauren rocks a bikini and a big baby bump.
“Thirty-six weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show.”
Earlier in the week, Rhett shared more pics from their getaway, which he called a “family vacation” according to People.
The Rhetts also adopted adorable daughter Willa from Africa earlier this year.