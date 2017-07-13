Teenagers LOVE Florida Georgia Line

The guys from Florida Georgia Line know how to reach fans of all genres AND all ages, but the TEENS seem to love them the most!

FGL leads the country pack for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards with 4 nominations.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are up for Choice Country Song and Choice Collaboration for “God, Your Mama and Me”, as well as Choice Country Artist and Choice Summer Group.

Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt tied for the second-most nominations for a country artist with three each.

Other country nominees include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Brett Young.

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards air live August 13 on Fox.

Full list of Teen Choice Awards country nominations:

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Country Song

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)

“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)

“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young

Choice Song: Male Artist

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”

Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”

Choice Summer Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Imagine Dragons

Little Mix

Choice TV Personality

Anthony Anderson – “To Tell the Truth”

Blake Shelton – “The Voice”

Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

James Corden – “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Jimmy Fallon – “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Tyra Banks – “America’s Got Talent”