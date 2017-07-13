Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July13th

1.

Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online. The security issue, uncovered by research from cybersecurity firm UpGuard, was caused by a misconfigured security setting on a cloud server due to “human error.” The error made customer phone numbers, names, and some PIN codes publicly available online. (Read more from Q13)

Kid Rock has more or less confirmed he’ll run for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan in 2018. According to USA Today, a new website called “Kid Rock for Senate” launched on Wednesday and features the musician sitting in a grand chair next to a stuffed deer, with the tagline “Are you scared?” Rock also tweeted about his foray into politics, writing, “I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real…The answer is an absolute YES. Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future.” Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, would be a Republican challenger to unseat U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat from Michigan.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future – Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Shia LaBeouf has apologized after footage of his post-arrest rant in Savannah, Georgia, went viral earlier this week. “I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” the actor writes in a note to fans shared on Twitter Wednesday. He adds, “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low.” In the footage, LaBeouf is heard making racist remarks to a black police officer and went on to accuse the cops of being racist and arresting him for being white. LaBeouf was arrested on July 8 for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction after someone on the scene allegedly refused to give him a cigarette. (Read more from Deadline)

A California engineer who constructed the world’s largest Nerf gun now has another Guinness-certified feat to his credit, as he just built the world’s largest Super Soaker. As a new YouTube video proves, Mark Rober’s seven-foot-long water gun is capable of slicing watermelons in half and shattering wine goblets with its 272 mile per hour stream, enabled by a tank of nitrogen gas and batteries which make the device resemble an assault rifle–only with bullets instead of water. (Read more from UPI)

