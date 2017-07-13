Our Favorite Moments from #941Next with High Valley

July 13, 2017 7:57 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Steel Creek, High Valley, 941next, #941KMPS, Miller Campbell

You came out to Steel Creek in Tacoma to throw down on a Wednesday, and High Valley didn’t disappoint! The two Canadian brothers started the show by getting sick on stage! The younger brother, Curtis, had the stomach flu and literally had to take a moment to throw up on stage. But as they say, the show must go on, and indeed it did!

They even took time after the show to retweet their fans photos and say thank YOU!

They had everyone on their feet and singing along to their hit “She’s With Me”!

And they had all the girls dancing to a John Michael Montgomery throwback…

Thank you to local Anacortes gal Miller Campbell for opening our #941Next show! We LOVE the title track from your upcoming album, “Sweet Whiskey”!

And just look at these two… High Valley, you’re gorgeous!

"Hey look. That's 40,000 beautiful people!!!" @ottawabluesfest

A post shared by High Valley (@highvalleyofficial) on

Thank YOU for coming out on a Wednesday to party with us and stay tuned! We’ll be announcing another huge #941 show soon!

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live