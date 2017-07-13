Our Favorite Moments from #941Next with High Valley

You came out to Steel Creek in Tacoma to throw down on a Wednesday, and High Valley didn’t disappoint! The two Canadian brothers started the show by getting sick on stage! The younger brother, Curtis, had the stomach flu and literally had to take a moment to throw up on stage. But as they say, the show must go on, and indeed it did!

They even took time after the show to retweet their fans photos and say thank YOU!

We had so much fun!! Thx for being there ladies! @941KMPS https://t.co/Fq2PXbHYUK — HIGH VALLEY (@HIGHVALLEY) July 13, 2017

They had everyone on their feet and singing along to their hit “She’s With Me”!

And they had all the girls dancing to a John Michael Montgomery throwback…

Thank you to local Anacortes gal Miller Campbell for opening our #941Next show! We LOVE the title track from your upcoming album, “Sweet Whiskey”!

And just look at these two… High Valley, you’re gorgeous!

"Hey look. That's 40,000 beautiful people!!!" @ottawabluesfest A post shared by High Valley (@highvalleyofficial) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Thank YOU for coming out on a Wednesday to party with us and stay tuned! We’ll be announcing another huge #941 show soon!