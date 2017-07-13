Brantley Gilbert Shows Off Massive New Cross Tattoo

July 13, 2017 7:55 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brantley Gilbert, instagram, Tattoo

Brantley Gilbert took to Instagram on Wednesday to share progress of a massive cross tattoo he’s getting on his chest.

Taste of Country reports that the country singer posted a photo of himself lying on his back while a tattoo artist works on a very detailed cross that covers his entire chest and abdomen.

A second image shows the back of Gilbert’s left hand, which now features a calligraphy tattoo of the word “Psalm.”

“Praise the Lord who is my rock. He trains my hands for war and gives my fingers skill for battle. Psalm 144:1,” Gilbert captioned the shots.

Gilbert previously made headlines for his ink back in May 2015, when he got an enormous back tattoo celebrating the Second Amendment.

