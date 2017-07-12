Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July12th

1.

Robinson Cano led the American League to a 2-1 win in the 2017 MLB All-Star game on Tuesday night by hitting a home run at the top of the 10th inning. In doing so, the Seattle Mariners second baseman also clinched the title of the game’s MVP and walked away with a new Corvette. Cano’s homer came exactly 50 years after the previous All-Star extra-inning homer–when Tony Perez hit a tie-breaking 15th-inning shot off Catfish Hunter in the NL’s 2-1 win at Anaheim, California. Other highlights from the game included Bryce Harper’s diving catch in the second inning, which robbed Salvador Perez of a base hit, and Nelson Cruz grabbing a photo with veteran umpire Joe West before entering the batter’s box to pinch-hit for the AL. (Read more from AP)

Britney Spears’ associates have reportedly had “secret discussions” with television and advertising executives tied to Super Bowl LII, according to a source close to the situation. “Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl,” the insider claims according to Sports Illustrated. Spears could also be packaged with other big acts to fill the 12-minute slot. The 35-year-old singer last rocked the Super Bowl back in 2001, when she performed “Walk This Way” in Tampa with Aerosmith and ’N Sync. The next NFL championship game will take place February 4th in Minneapolis.

Dozens of strangers formed a human chain and saved a family from drowning at Panama City Beach in Florida. Ten people were rescued in all after they were caught in a rip current offshore. The drama began on Saturday when two boys, ages 8 and 11, began shouting for help because they were powerless in the current. Mom Roberta Ursrey, family members, and others swam over to rescue them, only to become trapped themselves. At that point, people on the shore began to realize what was happening. An estimated 80 people fought the tide and towed the swimmers to the front of the human chain, which got the family safely to shore. Ursrey said later that she’s thankful for all the “angels” who saved her and her family. (Read more from News Herald)

Two college students from Kent State University went viral this week when it was revealed that they’ve been keeping up a Tinder flirtation for three years–but have never met. Buzzfeed reports that 21-year-old Michelle Arendas and 22-year-old Josh Avsec have been exchanging messages months apart, in which they joke about normal tasks taking forever. Their flirtation went public last week, when Avsec posted screenshots of their long-running message chain to Twitter–and others could relate. Messages of support for the non-couple included things such as, “This is hilarious. Please get married.” Tinder has since contacted the pair, offering to pay for them to meet in person in Maui. However, there’s one catch: They can’t take two years to pack their bags.

