RaeLynn just released a brand new single you’re hearing now on New Country at 94.1 about those late night phone calls… “Lonely Call.”

And NOW, she’s celebrating the release of the video by taking over the New Country at 94.1 Facebook page on Friday 7/14 at 11:45!

My lonely call has changed over the years and it’s changed in the past few months now that Josh is away at training. Who's your #LonelyCall? pic.twitter.com/5BqNMuHdS7 — RAELYNN (@RaeLynn) June 7, 2017

What question do YOU want to ask RaeLynn? Or what are you just dying to tell her? Leave your note to her on our Facebook page NOW!