Luke Combs Pauses His Show For A Special Reason

Luke Combs took a break from his set in Atlanta on Saturday night (7/8) for a very special presentation.

Over the last few months, Combs has been using his VIP Meet & Greet program on tour to raise money for Camp Sunshine, a Georgia-based retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses, and he made his first donation to the organization at Saturday’s show.

Combs invited Sally Hale, Executive Director of Camp Sunshine, to join him onstage where he presented her with a donation of $22,235 according to The Country Note.

Luke says, “Camp Sunshine offers children fighting illnesses this awesome place to do what kids do best — be kids. I love everything about that, because all kids deserve the chance to run, play, and be carefree. I’m so honored that my fans and I are able to give back and be a small part of the impactful work Camp Sunshine is doing in these kids’ lives. They are the real heroes.”

Combs plans to continue his VIP Meet & Greet program for Camp Sunshine for all his 2017 tour dates.