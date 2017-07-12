Garth Brooks Tops List of World’s Highest-Paid Country Artists

Forbes is out with its annual list of the world’s highest-paid country artists, and for the third consecutive year, Garth Brooks has taken the #1 spot.

Garth brought in over $60 million, most of which comes from his recent world tour.

The top 10 country cash kings (and queens) earned a combined total of $366 million in 2017, down from $393 million last year according to Nash Country Daily.

Dolly is the only female star that made the list thanks to a 60-plus-date tour and income from her Dollywood theme park.

Here are the 10 country stars who raked in the most cash over the past year:

Garth Brooks, $60 million

Kenny Chesney, $42.5 million

Luke Bryan, $42 million

Dolly Parton, $37 million

Toby Keith, $34.5 million

Florida Georgia Line, $34.5 million

Jason Aldean, $32.5 million

Blake Shelton, $31.5 million

Keith Urban, $30 million

(tie) Eric Church and Zac Brown Band, $25 million each