Garth Brooks Tops List of World’s Highest-Paid Country Artists

July 12, 2017 7:29 AM By Kat on KMPS
Forbes is out with its annual list of the world’s highest-paid country artists, and for the third consecutive year, Garth Brooks has taken the #1 spot.

Garth brought in over $60 million, most of which comes from his recent world tour.

The top 10 country cash kings (and queens) earned a combined total of $366 million in 2017, down from $393 million last year according to Nash Country Daily.

Dolly is the only female star that made the list thanks to a 60-plus-date tour and income from her Dollywood theme park.

Here are the 10 country stars who raked in the most cash over the past year:

Garth Brooks, $60 million
Kenny Chesney, $42.5 million
Luke Bryan, $42 million
Dolly Parton, $37 million
Toby Keith, $34.5 million
Florida Georgia Line, $34.5 million
Jason Aldean, $32.5 million
Blake Shelton, $31.5 million
Keith Urban, $30 million
(tie) Eric Church and Zac Brown Band, $25 million each

