Garth Brooks is the Highest Paid Country Music Star

By Abby Hassler

The results are in and Forbes has named Garth Brooks as the highest paid country music star this year. As the veteran musician has been performing since his Comeback tour launched Sept. 2014, most of his $60 million in pretax pay has come from the road.

Brooks plays big arena shows like many other popular country musicians but sometimes performs at multiple concerts in a single day, which explains the sharp drop between Brooks and Kenny Chesney in the second highest paid slot.

Chesney also sells out stadiums and has lucrative brand partnerships. He earned $42.5 million this year. Luke Bryan comes in third with $42.5 million.

Following Bryan is Dolly Parton with $37 million, along with Toby Keith and Florida Georgia Line tied at $34.5 million.