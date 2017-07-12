Brad Paisley Unveils Signature Fender Guitar

July 12, 2017
Filed Under: Brad Paisley, guitar

Brad Paisley has taken his love of guitar to a new level.

On Tuesday, he unveiled a Brad Paisley Road Worn Telecaster at the National Association of Music Merchants trade show in Nashville.

“I’ve played Telecasters my whole career,” Paisley tells Rolling Stone of the $2,000 axe

“When Fender approached me about doing this model, I was drawn in by their willingness to make something that was obtainable. I didn’t have any interest in starting out with some $10,000 guitar…It’s relatively inexpensive for the vast majority of young guitar players.”

