Win Sold Out Gorge Tickets

July 11, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: chris stapleton, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Southern Comfort, Watershed

The tickets are SOLD OUT …

New country at 94.1 KMPS and Southern Comfort have your “HookUp” for the Country party of the Summer to see Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton and so many more at the 3-day festival at the Gorge!

Join Kenny Jay, New Country at 94.1 KMPS and Southern Comfort, this Friday, July 14th between 8 and 10pm at Yella Beak in Enumclaw for Drink Specials and your chance to win these hot tickets, PLUS Deck Party Passes.

8 to 10pm at Yella Beak in Enumclaw. Served up by our friends at Southern Comfort.

Yella Beak Saloon
23525 SE 436th St
Enumclaw, WA 98022
Must be 21+

We’re hitting the south end a few times before the big festival. Join us for even more chances to win!

Yella Beak Saloon – 7/14
23525 SE 436th St
Enumclaw, WA

Performance Grill – 7/21
1525 A St NE
Auburn, WA

Draft Choice – 7/26
32201 Kent Black Diamond Rd SE
Auburn, WA

