Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-July 11th

It’s Amazon Prime Day! This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items. You’ll have more than 24 hours to shop because the deals will run 30 hours this year after launching at 6pm last night and runs until midnight tonight. Amazon says new deals will be offered every five minutes. Customers shopping with a gadget equipped with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant will get access to Prime Day deals two hours before anyone else. There will also be deals on Amazon’s Prime Now platform, and as for the big items to watch, the company is teasing “amazing” deals on a “variety” of television brands. (Read more from KING 5)

It’s also 7/11, and that means free Slurpees at 7-Eleven convenience stores! And this year is extra special as the company celebrates its 90th birthday. Slurpee fans can enjoy a free small Slurpee from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. today. 7-Eleven is expecting to give away an estimated 9 million free Slurpees during that time. After 7/11, Slurpee Week continues from July 12-18. Customers who buy seven Slurpees during that time and scan the mobile app will receive 11 free Slurpees. You can try the new cotton candy flavor or their special mirrored dome lids. (Read more from KING 5)

Facebook users are being tricked into a sharing a hoax message, warning them not to accept friendship requests from “Jayden K Smith”. The message claims the account belongs to a hacker, and that if they accept the friendship request their own Facebook account will be hacked. Meaning Facebook users from all over the world have been forwarding the message on to their friends, but as with most viral Facebook posts, the message is a hoax. There is no evidence of a user with the name Jayden K Smith adding lots of users, and even if there were, it is unlikely that user would be able to hack into an account by simply becoming a friend. Plus, any account sending large numbers of friendship requests to unknown accounts would raise a red flag with Facebook’s moderators for violating the social network’s terms and conditions regarding spam. (Read more from Q13)

It’s officially T-shirt time again. After rumors of a reunion in the past few weeks, the cast of MTV’s iconic reality show Jersey Shore was spotted filming together on the Jersey boardwalk for the first time since the show ended in 2012. Members of the Jersey Shore cast met up over the weekend for a more toned down dinner and shenanigans, with cameras catching all of it, according to the Asbury Park Press. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino seemed to confirm the reunion news on Instagram. (Read more from Elite Daily)

Pineapples genetically modified to have a pink hue are arriving in stores and are already a hit on social media. The season that brought social media sensations including the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino can now claim pink pineapples, which have been in development by companies including Del Monte and Dole since 2005. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an approval for stores to sell the modified fruit at the end of last year, explaining the color change was created by using Lycopene, the pigment that makes tomatoes red and watermelons pink, to change the enzymes that make pineapples yellow. (Read more from Delish)